The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs will play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Kerry Carpenter and Cody Bellinger among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Tigers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +100. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a record of 19-22 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 125 games with a total.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 30-30 27-29 38-31 45-41 20-19

