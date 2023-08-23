Wednesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Chicago Cubs (65-60) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (58-68) at 1:10 PM ET (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (3-2, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.56 ERA).

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Cubs contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have won in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 19 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (630 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule