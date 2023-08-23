On Wednesday, Christopher Morel (.146 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 59.3% of his 81 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Morel has had an RBI in 36 games this year (44.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 40 of 81 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 39
.245 AVG .241
.293 OBP .329
.477 SLG .497
16 XBH 17
9 HR 10
36 RBI 23
58/11 K/BB 51/17
3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Skubal (3-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
