Andrew Benintendi vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.339), slugging percentage (.362) and OPS (.701) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.
- Benintendi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 85 of 113 games this year (75.2%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 2.7% of his games in 2023, and 0.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Benintendi has driven home a run in 28 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.7% of his games this season (46 of 113), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|60
|.279
|AVG
|.270
|.347
|OBP
|.332
|.368
|SLG
|.357
|16
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|23
|40/21
|K/BB
|33/21
|7
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9).
