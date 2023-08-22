Yasmani Grandal -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (7.9%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (22.8%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season (24.8%), including five multi-run games (5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 55 .226 AVG .242 .296 OBP .321 .328 SLG .360 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 30/11 K/BB 52/21 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings