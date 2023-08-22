Yan Gomes vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Gomes has had an RBI in 32 games this year (37.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season (29 of 85), with two or more runs five times (5.9%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.273
|AVG
|.266
|.312
|OBP
|.311
|.427
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|32/8
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
