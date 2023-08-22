The Seattle Mariners (70-55) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Chicago White Sox (49-76) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (1-3) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (5-5).

White Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.26 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 32-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.

Clevinger is seeking his third straight quality start.

Clevinger will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (1-3) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 4, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.75 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 11 starts, Woo has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Bryan Woo vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 516 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1014 hits, 21st in baseball, with 135 home runs (21st in the league).

The right-hander has faced the White Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-20 with two home runs and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings.

