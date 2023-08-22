Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (70-55) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (49-76) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.26 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 46, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 19-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (59.4% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 6-17 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

