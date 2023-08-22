How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners will square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 135 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (5-5) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Clevinger has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 14-1
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|JP Sears
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
