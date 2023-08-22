Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners will square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox's 135 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.

The White Sox will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (5-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Clevinger has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn

