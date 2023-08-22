Tuesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (70-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-76) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.26 ERA).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in 28, or 33.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 6-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule