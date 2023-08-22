Nico Hoerner vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (85 of 115), with at least two hits 39 times (33.9%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (7.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 36 games this year (31.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this year (52 of 115), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|53
|.301
|AVG
|.260
|.367
|OBP
|.313
|.429
|SLG
|.368
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|24
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/15
|18
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
