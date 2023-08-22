Luis Robert vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .250 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 121 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .559.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 91st and he is sixth in slugging.
- Robert has had a hit in 81 of 118 games this season (68.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 31 games this year (26.3%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Robert has had an RBI in 45 games this year (38.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.6%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|62
|.266
|AVG
|.270
|.323
|OBP
|.324
|.593
|SLG
|.532
|33
|XBH
|31
|16
|HR
|17
|32
|RBI
|35
|54/12
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.75 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
