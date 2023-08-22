Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .269 with 35 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 74 of 116 games this season (63.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (14.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had an RBI in 36 games this season (31.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 48 .272 AVG .272 .363 OBP .351 .487 SLG .511 32 XBH 22 7 HR 10 28 RBI 29 51/25 K/BB 45/18 3 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings