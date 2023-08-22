The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Tigers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks while batting .240.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Happ is batting .250 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Happ has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .236 AVG .245 .348 OBP .372 .400 SLG .406 20 XBH 20 8 HR 6 36 RBI 21 67/39 K/BB 54/41 5 SB 5

