Elvis Andrus and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 47 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 4.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.1% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 46 .263 AVG .223 .324 OBP .283 .331 SLG .350 7 XBH 13 1 HR 3 17 RBI 17 27/11 K/BB 27/11 4 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings