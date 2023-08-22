Eloy Jiménez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .275 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 72.9% of his 85 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 35 games this year (41.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 85 games (38.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.300
|AVG
|.247
|.341
|OBP
|.295
|.447
|SLG
|.455
|13
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|35/11
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
