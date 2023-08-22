Dansby Swanson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .250 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 walks.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 66 of 110 games this year (60%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this season (45 of 110), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.269
|AVG
|.230
|.339
|OBP
|.331
|.468
|SLG
|.397
|22
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|25
|55/22
|K/BB
|62/29
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
