Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (9-8) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 21 starts this season.

In 21 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 18 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 1.0 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 at Mets Aug. 7 5.0 8 7 7 5 2 vs. Reds Aug. 2 4.2 6 5 5 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.

He has a .282/.342/.400 slash line on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 113 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.370/.556 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 111 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .239/.319/.452 on the year.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI (80 total hits).

He's slashed .287/.346/.541 so far this season.

Carpenter takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

