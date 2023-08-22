Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Tigers on August 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Smyly Stats
- Drew Smyly (9-8) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 22nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 21 starts this season.
- In 21 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 7
|5.0
|8
|7
|7
|5
|2
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|4.2
|6
|5
|5
|7
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.
- He has a .282/.342/.400 slash line on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 113 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .322/.370/.556 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 111 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .239/.319/.452 on the year.
- Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI (80 total hits).
- He's slashed .287/.346/.541 so far this season.
- Carpenter takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
