Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will look to out-hit Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 13th in MLB action with 152 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago's .419 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (624 total).

The Cubs are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cubs' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).

The Cubs average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly will look to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without giving up a hit.

Smyly heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Smyly is trying to pick up his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He is trying to make his fourth straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Johan Oviedo

