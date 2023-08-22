How to Watch the Cubs vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will look to out-hit Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 13th in MLB action with 152 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago's .419 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.254).
- Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (624 total).
- The Cubs are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cubs' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Cubs average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Smyly will look to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without giving up a hit.
- Smyly heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Smyly is trying to pick up his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He is trying to make his fourth straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-6
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Johan Oviedo
