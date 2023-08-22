Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (65-59) and the Detroit Tigers (57-68) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 22.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (9-8) for the Cubs and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 4-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 36 (59%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 30-18, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 624.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule