The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Morel has picked up an RBI in 45.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .245 AVG .248 .293 OBP .338 .477 SLG .511 16 XBH 17 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 50/17 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings