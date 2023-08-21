Yasmani Grandal vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (50 of 100), with more than one hit 19 times (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.0% of his games this year, Grandal has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (25.0%), including five games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|55
|.226
|AVG
|.242
|.297
|OBP
|.321
|.331
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|28/11
|K/BB
|52/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (9-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.058 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
