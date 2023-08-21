The Seattle Mariners (69-55) visit the Chicago White Sox (49-75) to start a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Monday. The Mariners are on the back of a series victory over the Astros, and the White Sox a series loss to the Rockies.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (9-7) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-5).

White Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (1-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.

Toussaint has yet to notch a quality start this season.

Toussaint has put together six starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 outings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (9-7) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 25 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 25 starts this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.058 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.

