How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
The Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox will send Luis Castillo and Touki Toussaint, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 514 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.399 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Toussaint (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
- None of Toussaint's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Toussaint has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 14-1
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|George Kirby
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Bryce Miller
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|JP Sears
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
