The Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox will send Luis Castillo and Touki Toussaint, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 514 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.399 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Toussaint (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

None of Toussaint's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Toussaint has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn

