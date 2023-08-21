Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+155). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -190 +155 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 11.8.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of its 123 opportunities.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 24-42 20-28 29-46 36-56 13-18

