Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (69-55) and Chicago White Sox (49-75) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (9-7, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.47 ERA).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (33.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (514 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule