Nico Hoerner -- batting .389 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 74.6% of his games this year (85 of 114), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (34.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 36 games this season (31.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 52 .301 AVG .266 .367 OBP .319 .429 SLG .376 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 36 RBI 24 35/21 K/BB 35/15 18 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings