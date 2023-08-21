Nico Hoerner vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- batting .389 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 74.6% of his games this year (85 of 114), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (34.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 36 games this season (31.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|52
|.301
|AVG
|.266
|.367
|OBP
|.319
|.429
|SLG
|.376
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|24
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/15
|18
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
