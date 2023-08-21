Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

In 60.3% of his 63 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Madrigal has an RBI in 15 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .284 AVG .250 .350 OBP .300 .394 SLG .321 7 XBH 6 2 HR 0 9 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 8/4 4 SB 2

