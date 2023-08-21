Nick Madrigal vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 60.3% of his 63 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Madrigal has an RBI in 15 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.284
|AVG
|.250
|.350
|OBP
|.300
|.394
|SLG
|.321
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|8/4
|4
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Faedo (2-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
