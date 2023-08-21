Luis Robert vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.563) and total hits (121) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 81 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has homered in 26.5% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has driven in a run in 45 games this season (38.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.7%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|62
|.270
|AVG
|.270
|.327
|OBP
|.324
|.602
|SLG
|.532
|33
|XBH
|31
|16
|HR
|17
|32
|RBI
|35
|53/12
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (9-7) out to make his 26th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.058 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.
