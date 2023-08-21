Jennifer Brady 2023 US Open Odds
Jennifer Brady, off a loss in the round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (to Donna Vekic) in her previous tournament, will open the US Open in New York, New York versus Kimberly Birrell in the round of 128. Brady is +15000 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Brady at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Brady's Next Match
In her opening match at the US Open, Brady will play Birrell on Monday, August 28 at 2:15 PM ET in the round of 128.
Jennifer Brady Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +15000
Brady Stats
- Brady is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 22-ranked Vekic, 6-7, 5-7.
- Brady is 2-3 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.
- Brady is 2-3 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In her five matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Brady has averaged 24.6 games.
- In her five matches on hard courts over the past year, Brady has played 24.6 games per match.
- Brady, over the past 12 months, has won 65.0% of her service games and 28.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Brady, over the past year, has claimed 65.0% of her service games and 28.6% of her return games.
