Jeimer Candelario vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .272 with 35 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 26th in slugging.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Candelario has an RBI in 36 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (50 of 115), with two or more runs 14 times (12.2%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|5
|.272
|AVG
|.263
|.363
|OBP
|.300
|.487
|SLG
|.316
|32
|XBH
|1
|7
|HR
|0
|28
|RBI
|0
|51/25
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
