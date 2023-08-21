Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .272 with 35 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 26th in slugging.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Candelario has an RBI in 36 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (50 of 115), with two or more runs 14 times (12.2%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 5 .272 AVG .263 .363 OBP .300 .487 SLG .316 32 XBH 1 7 HR 0 28 RBI 0 51/25 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings