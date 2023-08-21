Ian Happ -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .241 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.

Happ enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this year (74 of 120), with multiple hits 25 times (20.8%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (10.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.3% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .236 AVG .246 .348 OBP .375 .400 SLG .401 20 XBH 19 8 HR 6 36 RBI 20 67/39 K/BB 54/41 5 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings