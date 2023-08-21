Ian Happ vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .241 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
- Happ enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this year (74 of 120), with multiple hits 25 times (20.8%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (10.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.3% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.236
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.375
|.400
|SLG
|.401
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|36
|RBI
|20
|67/39
|K/BB
|54/41
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
