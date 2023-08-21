On Monday, Gavin Sheets (.448 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .217.

Sheets has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.5% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .187 AVG .244 .264 OBP .306 .280 SLG .439 4 XBH 12 3 HR 6 13 RBI 17 26/12 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings