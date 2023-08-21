The Chicago Cubs (64-59) visit the Detroit Tigers (57-67) to start a three-game series at Comerica Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Monday. The Cubs are coming off a series victory over the Royals, and the Tigers a series win over the Guardians.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (2-2) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).

Cubs vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.16 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.10, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.245 in 22 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Assad has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

The Tigers will send Faedo (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.

Faedo is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Faedo is trying to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine appearances this season.

