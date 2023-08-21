Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Tigers on August 21, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Assad Stats
- Javier Assad (2-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Assad has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Assad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.
- He has a .285/.345/.405 slash line on the season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with three walks and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 112 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .324/.372/.561 so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 107 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 52 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .233/.315/.439 slash line on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has collected 77 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.
- He has a slash line of .281/.342/.526 so far this season.
- Carpenter heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
