Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (64-59) match up with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (57-67) in the series opener at Comerica Park on Monday, August 21. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-125). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.16 ERA)

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 35 out of the 60 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 36-53 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Cubs vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.