How to Watch the Cubs vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams square off on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 13th in MLB play with 151 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .419.
- The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.254).
- Chicago has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (617 total runs).
- The Cubs rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cubs strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Cubs average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.281).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Assad is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Assad will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging three innings per outing).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
