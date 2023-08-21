Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams square off on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 13th in MLB play with 151 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (617 total runs).

The Cubs rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cubs strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

The Cubs average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Assad is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Assad will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging three innings per outing).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter

