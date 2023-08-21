Christopher Morel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Christopher Morel (hitting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .247.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (48 of 80), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.0% of his games this year, Morel has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), with two or more runs eight times (10.0%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.245
|AVG
|.248
|.293
|OBP
|.338
|.477
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|50/17
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
