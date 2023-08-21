The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .238 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 119 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 83 of 111 games this season (74.8%), including multiple hits 30 times (27.0%).

In 111 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 45 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 60 .275 AVG .270 .343 OBP .332 .347 SLG .357 14 XBH 16 0 HR 2 10 RBI 23 37/20 K/BB 33/21 6 SB 6

