The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .234 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 49 of 99 games this year (49.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 24.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.1%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 54 .226 AVG .240 .297 OBP .317 .331 SLG .361 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 28/11 K/BB 52/20 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings