The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .234 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 49 of 99 games this year (49.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (19.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grandal has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 24.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.1%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 54
.226 AVG .240
.297 OBP .317
.331 SLG .361
8 XBH 12
3 HR 5
9 RBI 23
28/11 K/BB 52/20
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
