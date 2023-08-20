Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Rockies on August 20, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-6) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 25 starts this season.
- Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 13
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 7
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|7
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|1.2
|7
|7
|7
|1
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 27
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Twins
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 121 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.326/.568 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 62 RBI (106 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .249/.314/.421 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 18
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 110 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .252/.337/.468 on the year.
- McMahon hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has collected 113 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.301/.436 on the season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
