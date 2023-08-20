White Sox vs. Rockies: Odds, spread, over/under - August 20
When the Chicago White Sox (48-75) and Colorado Rockies (48-75) face off at Coors Field on Sunday, August 20, Dylan Cease will get the call for the White Sox, while the Rockies will send Chris Flexen to the hill. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the White Sox as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +130 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this matchup.
White Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.32 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.74 ERA)
White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total
Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|White Sox Moneyline
|Rockies Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total
|DraftKings
|-155
|+130
|-
|11.5
|BetMGM
|-155
|+130
|-
|11.5
|PointsBet
|-159
|+135
|-
|11.5
|Tipico
|-150
|+130
|White Sox (-1.5)
|-
Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.
There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.
White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights
- The White Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.
- The White Sox have a record of 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (75% winning percentage).
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60.8% chance to win.
- The White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.
- In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).
- The Rockies have won in 43, or 40.2%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, the Rockies have won 27 of 81 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
White Sox vs. Rockies Player Props
|Hits O/U
|Total Bases O/U
|HR O/U
|RBI O/U
|Luis Robert
|1.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-105)
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (-139)
|Andrew Vaughn
|1.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+125)
|0.5 (+280)
|0.5 (-125)
|Yasmani Grandal
|0.5 (-250)
|1.5 (+120)
|0.5 (+500)
|0.5 (+160)
|Andrew Benintendi
|1.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-133)
|0.5 (+650)
|0.5 (+140)
|Elvis Andrus
|1.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-139)
|0.5 (+525)
|0.5 (+150)
White Sox Futures Odds
|Odds
|MLB Rank
|AL Central Rank
|Win World Series
|+100000
|22nd
|3rd
