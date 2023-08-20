When the Chicago White Sox (48-75) and Colorado Rockies (48-75) face off at Coors Field on Sunday, August 20, Dylan Cease will get the call for the White Sox, while the Rockies will send Chris Flexen to the hill. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +130 moneyline odds. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.32 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.74 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

The White Sox have a record of 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60.8% chance to win.

The White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 43, or 40.2%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won 27 of 81 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-139) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (-125) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+140) Elvis Andrus 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.