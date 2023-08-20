Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies match up with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The White Sox are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+135). A 12-run total is set in the game.

White Sox vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -160 +135 12 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have compiled a 19-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.3% of those games).

Chicago has gone 4-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Chicago has played in 122 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-62-6).

The White Sox have a 7-6-0 record ATS this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 23-42 19-28 29-46 35-56 13-18

