Sunday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (48-75) versus the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at Coors Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (5-6) for the White Sox and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 504 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule