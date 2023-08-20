White Sox vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (48-75) versus the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at Coors Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on August 20.
The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (5-6) for the White Sox and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.
White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
- The White Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.
- This season Chicago has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 504 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|W 5-3
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Javier Assad
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|L 14-1
|Michael Kopech vs Peter Lambert
|August 19
|@ Rockies
|L 11-5
|Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland
|August 20
|@ Rockies
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen
|August 21
|Mariners
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Luis Castillo
|August 22
|Mariners
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs George Kirby
|August 23
|Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Bryce Miller
|August 24
|Athletics
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 25
|Athletics
|-
|Dylan Cease vs JP Sears
