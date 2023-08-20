Trayce Thompson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.269 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .154 with five home runs and 18 walks.
- This year, Thompson has posted at least one hit in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11.6% of his games this season, Thompson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 43 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.74, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .332 batting average against him.
