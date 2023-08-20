The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 84 of 113 games this year, with multiple hits 39 times.

In nine games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.9% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year (51 of 113), with two or more runs 15 times (13.3%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 52 .302 AVG .266 .369 OBP .319 .431 SLG .376 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 36 RBI 24 35/21 K/BB 35/15 18 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings