Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Royals on August 20, 2023
Bobby Witt Jr. and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Sunday (beginning at 2:20 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Hendricks Stats
- The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Hendricks Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 4
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|6.1
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 135 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a .285/.346/.406 slash line so far this year.
- Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .438 with four walks and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.
- He has a .326/.375/.564 slash line so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 140 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 36 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .281/.321/.502 so far this season.
- Witt Jr. has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI.
- He has a .256/.299/.435 slash line so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
