Bobby Witt Jr. and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Sunday (beginning at 2:20 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2 at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Braves Aug. 4 4.0 8 7 7 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 7.0 8 3 3 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 6.1 4 3 3 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 135 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.346/.406 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .438 with four walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He has a .326/.375/.564 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 140 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 36 stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.321/.502 so far this season.

Witt Jr. has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI.

He has a .256/.299/.435 slash line so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.