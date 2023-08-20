On Sunday, August 20 at 2:20 PM ET, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (63-59) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (40-85) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field.

The Royals are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-210). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.24 ERA)

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 34 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won nine of 33 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

