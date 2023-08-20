Cubs vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (63-59) and the Kansas City Royals (40-85) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 2:20 PM on August 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-13) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-3.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 34 (57.6%) of those contests.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -210 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 613.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 15
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|August 16
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
|August 19
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
|August 20
|Royals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Javier Assad vs Reese Olson
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Osvaldo Bido
