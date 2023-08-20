The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.334) this season, fueled by 116 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.

In 74.5% of his games this season (82 of 110), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 110 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (24.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (4.5%).

He has scored in 44 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 59 .275 AVG .264 .343 OBP .327 .347 SLG .351 14 XBH 16 0 HR 2 10 RBI 23 37/20 K/BB 33/21 6 SB 5

