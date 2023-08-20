Andrew Benintendi vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.334) this season, fueled by 116 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.
- In 74.5% of his games this season (82 of 110), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 110 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (24.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (4.5%).
- He has scored in 44 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|59
|.275
|AVG
|.264
|.343
|OBP
|.327
|.347
|SLG
|.351
|14
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|23
|37/20
|K/BB
|33/21
|6
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
